Shehu of Borno Urges State, Federal Govts To Reconstruct Federal Roads in Borno

His Eminence, the Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai Al Amin El kanemi, has appealed to the state and Federal Governments to award contracts for the reconstruction of Maiduguri- Cross Kauwa- Malam Fatori and Maiduguri -Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala-Kala Balge roads which have been in a deplorable conditions for decades threatening socio economic development of the state.

The royal father also appreciated the support and assistance of Governor Kashim Shettima to the traditional councils in the state while stressing that, through out his leadership period, the emirs and Chiefs in the state enjoyed his patronage and support including the cooperation LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen extended to them at the local level, especially, the support and cooperation of State Ministry of Local Government and Emirate Affairs.

He stated this when he paid Eid el kabir Sallah homage to the governor at the Government house Maiduguri to thank him for his support to the traditional institutions in the state.

Responding, Governor Shettima commended the royal father for the visit, efforts and solidarity during the trying times of the insurgency for standing firm and being with his people and government without moving out or running away from his people

He also solicited his fatherly advice and prayers at all times while recognizing the role of the royal father in uniting the people and supporting the government in serving the people of Borno.

Shettima said already, the state government has released N1 billion for the immediate construction of Gamboru Ngala- Kala Balge road which links Cameroon Republic, stressing that, the Cross Kauwa- Malam Fatori road will be difficult to be constructed due to the ongoing military operations against Boko Haram insurgents in the area.

He however added that the state government had commenced reconstruction of Gombe-Biu road to ease transportation in the southern Borno axis but federal government rewarded the contract to someone else.

Shettima said funds will be mobilized for Maisuguri-Dambia-Biu road soon as road construction works was in progress along Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala-Askira road while thanking the royal father for his support and Solidarity to the State government in the past 7 years of his administration.