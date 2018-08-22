Resign or be forced out, Miyetti Allah tells Saraki

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has ordered the President of Senate, Bukola Saraki, to resign his position immediately or be forced to do so.

Punch reports that the national coordinator of the association in Benue State, Alhaji Garus Gololo, in an interview in Makurdi, said Saraki had created numerous problems for the administration of President Muhammad Buhari.

For him, the anti-Buhari posturing of Saraki has affected the economic and social growth of the nation.

“It is on this note that we are saying that Saraki ought not to be in office again as Senate President, more so, Saraki has failed to coordinate and organise the National Assembly to offer quality legislation that Nigerians need.

“Nigerians are in dire need of people that have the interest of the masses. Miyetti Allah is looking for a leader that would preside over the affairs of the Senate with ultimate respect for the executive and the judiciary, not someone like Senator Saraki that would always scheme to outdo the Presidency.

“We are now tired of Saraki's style of leadership at the National Assembly. Therefore, we are now warning him to honourably resign his position as president of the Senate or we will force him out”, Gololo said, refusing, however, to explain how the association would remove the Senate president.