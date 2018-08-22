Killers of Kaduna Reverend demand N5m ransom to release abducted wife

The abductors of wife of the murdered Reverend in Kaduna State have demanded the sum of N5million ransom to release her.

Unknown gunmen had at the wee hours of Monday attacked Nasara Baptist Church, Guguwa in Kaduna, killing the church pastor, Reverend Hosea M. Akuchi and abducted his wife, Mrs. Talatu H. Akuchi.

It was gathered that the attackers stormed the area at about 1am and forced their way into the clergyman's apartment, shot him and went away with his wife.

A source told our reporter that the abductors called a family phone line, demanding the sum of N5 million.

“It's disheartening that after killing the Reverend in cold blood, they are still demanding for money before they will release his wife. These people are so heartless.

“How can injustice continue in a country like Nigeria without any serious measures to check activities of these evil people? They now have the guts to walk into people's home, kill and abduct at will and thereafter demand for ransom. How can we become prisoners in our own country as law abiding citizens,” the source lamented.

The state Police Command spokesperson, DSP Yakubu Sabo, had earlier confirmed that the clergyman was killed while he was struggling with the attackers. He however assured that the Police will get to the root of the incident. (Daily Trust)