Flood Sacks Over 30 Delta Communities

Flood has rendered over 30 inhabitants of Owanta community, Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta State, homeless.

The flooding, which started at the beginning of the rainy season, was allegedly caused by poor drainage system. Meanwhile, the state government has provided cash to some of the victims to relocate from the endangered area to safer ground.

A youth leader in the community, Friday Buzugbe, said: “The flood situation here is serious. If we had proper drainage system, we might not be experiencing this problem.

“It is the poor drainage system they did when they rehabilitated the Old Abraka Road that caused this flood which has rendered many people homeless. Landlords have become tenants as the flood has also destroyed houses in the community.

“We plead with our amiable governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to come to our rescue before more houses are destroyed,” he added. State Commissioner for Bureau for Special Duties, Ernest Ogwezzy, who sympathised with the displaced persons when he visited the community, urged the people to regularly clear the drains, stop dumping refuse in the drainage and building of houses on waterways.