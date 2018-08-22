Imam Idaini Urges Muslims To Be God Fearing,Prayerful, Generous To Less Privileged

In Maiduguri city, the 2018 Eid el kabir celebration was held peacefully and smoothly despite the security. Challenges as police beef up security within and outside the state capital with over 1.500 Armed policemen deployed across the state.

The two congregational rakaat prayers marking the Eid el Adha Sunnah prayer was held at the ramat square where Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, the Shehu of Borno, HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn El Kanemi, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Unman Jidda Shuwa, Speaker, BOSHA, Honourable Abdulkarim Lawan and other too government officials where in attendance.

The new Imam Idaini of Borno , Imam Shettima Imam Stettima Sale after leading the two rakaat prayers delivered a sermon calling on all Muslims to be God fearing, practice the religion of Islam as demonstrated and practiced by Prophet Muhammad SAW.

He also enjoined Muslims who can afford to buy ram or sheep or goat or cow or camel to make sacrifice as Prophet Ibrahim did in obedience and loyalty to God Almighty, pointing out that such sacrifices are significant, rewarding and beneficial.

Imam Idaini further explained that the sacrifices can be done within three days from Tuesday to Thursday if one can not afford on the sallah day, stressing that, it is advisable that a healthy and white ram should be slaughtered as it is more rewarding than the others as well as making sacrifices with a ram is more rewarding than a cow or camel or goat.

He however appealed to the people of Borno to pray specifically for peace in the state and region while appreciating the efforts and support of the security agencies, the state government and Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency and struggle for the restoration of peace in the state.