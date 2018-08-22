Subject: Nysc Coordinator Salutes Muslims At Eid-el Kabir

The NYSC Adamawa State Coordinator, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed heartily felicitates with staff, Corps members and the general Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 2018 Eid-el Kabir celebration.

A statement issued by Yusufu Zirrah Philibus, Head, Press & Public Relations Unit said the NYSC Adamawa helmsman commend all members of staff and Corps members for their resilience and dogged commitment to duty at all times in their efforts to continuously contribute to the national unity, integration and development.

While wishing the Muslim faithfuls rewarding sacrifices, as exemplified in presentation of gifts to friends and the underprivileged, Mallam Mohammed further appealed to them to use this period to pray fervently that Allah's peace will permeate the nation, especially as the 2019 general elections draw closer.