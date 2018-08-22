2019 PRESIDENCY: Delta Governor Express Happiness Over PDP Aspirants, As Kwakwanso Storms Delta

Ahead of the Presidential election in 2019 general election, the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has described the range of aspirants for the presidential ticket of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 general election as a good omen that will give strength to the party.

Governor Okowa spoke Tuesday in Asaba during a consultation visit by the former Governor of Kano State and one of the Presidential aspirants, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso on the platform of the PDP.

According to Governor Okowa, “we are happy that so many of our Party members are coming out to contest for the presidential ticket of our party from the North, it gives strength to the party, all that matters is for the party to manage the situation. I am one person that believes in free and fair election, I talk about it, I preach about it and I live with it”.

“I believe that people should be allowed to freely decide who will be our presidential candidate in Abuja. We should ensure we provide a level playing ground for all our aspirants, especially, in the presidential primaries," he said, emphasizing, "if all aspirants for different positions are aware that there will be a level playing ground, they will go all out to meet delegates and canvas for their votes. When the result comes out, everybody will accept it as free and fair, this is the right thing to do”.

He asserted, “As Governor of Delta State, I will not be squeezing the hands of people to a direction, I believe in free and fair election and we shall promote such in our state”.

While noting that Senator Kwakwanso was working hard to get the presidential ticket, Governor Okowa congratulated him for coming back to the PDP, disclosing that the doors of the party are open to receive people from other political parties.

Speaking, the Presidential hopeful, Senator Kwakwanso, disclosed that he was in Delta State to consult the people concerning his aspiration to contest for the presidential election on the platform of the PDP.

“How do we save our country? How do we save our party, the PDP? Because, as long as the party does the right thing, the Presidency will move to PDP in 2019”, he stated.

Earlier, the PDP Chairman in the state, Barr Kingsley Esiso had in a welcome address, stated that Delta State is home to the PDP and will remain so.