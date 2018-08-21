Delta Government Dole Out N50, 000 Each To Winners Of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Strategic Plan

The Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Oseji has presented Certificate of Awards and cash prizes of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) each to two bodies of the Nigerian Medical Association, Delta State Branch that emerged as co-winners for the implementation of the Association’s Strategic Plan.

The Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Oseji made the presentations during the Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference of the Nigeria Medical Association, Delta State Branch at the Ibru Event Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area. She said that as part of her contribution to the Association, she volunteered to donate the prize money of One Hundred Thousand Naira for implementers of the Strategic Plan.

Dr. Oseji who explained the history of the origin of the award said that when she was appointed the Chairperson, House and Project Committee of the Association, she felt the need to develop a 5-year Strategic Plan for Delta State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association in order to implement some key resolutions of the historic 2013 National Health Summit hosted by the former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

She used the medium to appreciate the Association's Chairman, for the the construction of the Nigeria Medical Association, Delta State Chapter House in Asaba which is a major activity of the Strategic Plan.

Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Delta State Chapter, one of the winners of the award carried out activities such as donation of 1,000 copies of the book titled “Let’s Talk about Menstruation’’, sanitary pads, notebooks and snacks to girls in various schools in the State; gave health talks to 3,270 adolescents from 46 schools across the State, screened over 1200 women at their cervical screening centers, collaborated with Seplat Nigeria Limited to distribute safe motherhood bags and gave free medical care to 2,965 women amongst others.

As for the Asaba Zone of the Nigeria Medical Association they were involved in School Health programmes, visited Orphanage homes and old peoples homes as well as gave public health education services in the mass media (TV and Print Media).

The activities so far carried out by the two bodies no doubt have positively impacted the lives of residents of the State and improved the public perception of the Association.