Military Releases 24 Children Associated With Armed Conflicts Group of Boko Haram To BOSG,, UN in Borno

The Nigeria Military has Saturday handed over 24 children earlier arrested to be associated with the Armed conflicts group of Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno state to the Borno State Government and UNICEF for deradicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration with their families and the society after 12 weeks psycho social services and vocational training.

The children which include an 18 year pregnant woman carrying 8 months and 3 weeks pregnancy 2 other women between the age of 15-17 years and 2 girls between the age of 11-14 years as well as 18 boys between the age of 10-17 years associated with Boko Haram terrorists group in the Northeast region were symbolically handed over to the Borno State Government and the United Nations Children’s Education Fund {UNICEF) for rehabilitation and reintegration into the society.

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Abbas Dikko handed over the children and the woman Saturday at the headquarter theatre command, Operation Lafiya Dole.

The Theatre Commander, Major General Abba Dikko, said the Army was handing over the children to Borno State government and UNICEF in compliance with the international Human Rights law and the respect Nigerian military has for human dignity and the will of the military to compliance with the International Humanitarian Law and global best practice.

“In conflict, there must be people affected and through structured intervention, we were able to see that these children and woman affected were reconditioned and passed on to the process that would help to stabilise their lives.

“Releasing these victims of armed conflict to Borno government and UN, signifies that Nigerian Army will continue to be in compliance with humanitarian laws and rules of engagement,” Dikko said.

He also said that the released children were carefully screened and cleared as well found to be victims of circumstances which can be rehabilitated before being reintegrated, into the society and with their families while urging the children to be law-abiding and good citizens in their communities when they are finally reintegrated.

The Borno State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Fanna thanked the Nigerian military for their efforts and sacrifices in the war against the Boko Haram insurgency and concern for the victims associated with the Armed conflict group in the state.

He assured that the children will be properly cared for and trained accordingly with UN and UNICEFcollaboration in giving the children and other victims already traine, sense of belonging by making them to become good citizens and shun all other social vices.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaji Yahaya Dankoli, she expresses confidence in the NA and UN while reaffirming government commitment to the rehabilitation and reintegration process of the victims cleared and released.

The commissioner further pledges to continue to collaborate with UNICEF to pursue the operational mandate in giving livelihood support to the victims and repatriate foreigners among them accordingly while records of all the activities regarding the released and cleared victims will be kept intake for