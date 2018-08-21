President Buhari performs Eid el-Kabir prayer inHome Town - Daura,

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined thousands of Muslim faithful to observe the two raka’at Eid el-Kabir prayer in Daura, Katsina State.

The president arrived the Eid Praying Ground in company of his aides and relatives at about 9.48 a.m.

Buhari performed the annual sacrifice of slaughtering of the ram immediately after the prayer session.

He trekked for over 800 metres from the prayer ground to his private residence amidst chanting of `Sai Baba’ by well- wishers.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Daura, Safiyanu Dansanwai, who led the prayer, stressed the need for peace.