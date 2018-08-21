TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 21 August 2018 13:55 CET

President Buhari performs Eid el-Kabir prayer inHome Town - Daura,

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined thousands of Muslim faithful to observe the two raka’at Eid el-Kabir prayer in Daura, Katsina State.

The president arrived the Eid Praying Ground in company of his aides and relatives at about 9.48 a.m.

Buhari performed the annual sacrifice of slaughtering of the ram immediately after the prayer session.

He trekked for over 800 metres from the prayer ground to his private residence amidst chanting of `Sai Baba’ by well- wishers.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Daura, Safiyanu Dansanwai, who led the prayer, stressed the need for peace.


Life is always great when you count your countless blessings and wish other well.
By: Chuks UC Ukaoma

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists