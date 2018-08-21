UNIOSUN pays August salary on 16th to enable staff enjoy Sallah

The management of Osun State University, Osogbo paid the salaries of the staff of the university on the 16th of this month to enable the staff utilize it for Eid-El-Kabir festival and enjoy the celebration.

The staff of the university expressed their joy over the prompt payment of their salaries, particularly this August salary.

The Nigerian Voice spoke with some of the eleated staff of the university who preferred anonymity. They confirmed that they got their salaries on the 16th of this August.

"Yes, it is true. We received our salaries on the 16th. That's very true. I can confirm it. But please, do not mention my name", one of the UNIOSUN staff said.

Another staff of the university also said "Our salaries have been very regular and we get it latest by one week before the end of the month. Meanwhile, this August, the salaries came on the 16th of this month. That's August salary."

He added "I'm sure this will allow our Muslim brothers and sisters to be able to buy their rams and celebrate the salah with happiness".

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Labode Popoola said he remained committed to ensuring welfare of the workers and that payment of salaries before month end has become a normal practice in UNIOSUN

"You are right. We have paid the August salary of our staff. We actually paid them on 16th of August to ease workers celebration of Eid Al Adha. We remained committed to the welfare of our staff", Professor Popoola stated.