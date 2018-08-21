Eid el-Kabir: YBSG imposes 12-hour restriction on vehicular movement

Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam has placed a 12-hour restriction on vehicular movement to allow for hitch-free celebration of Eid-el-Kabir in the state.

A statement issued by the Director General Media and Publicity, to the Governor, Malam Abdullahi Bego said the decision was made after a security meeting the governor had with heads of security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies in the state.

The statement read in quote: “His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the placement of a 12-hour restriction on vehicular movement across the state as part of preparations for a peaceful and hitch-free Eid-el Kabir prayers tomorrow Tuesday 21st August 2018.

“The restriction begins from 10.00pm tonight (Monday) to 10.00am tomorrow (Tuesday). No vehicle will be allowed within or near Eid prayer grounds except those on special duties.

“The governor, in a Sallah message to the state, asked all Muslim faithful to follow the examples set by these great Prophets by obeying and submitting ourselves to the commands of Allah, the beneficent and the most merciful whole-heartedly.

“This also reminds us of the practical demonstration of Islam’s vision of man’s total submission and obedience to the will of Allah.

“The acts of sacrifice in this festive period therefore, symbolizes our willingness to give up things and bounties that are of benefit to us or close to our hearts for the sake of others. We must learn to make sacrifices and strive towards the attainment of a happy society wherein we shall all live as our brothers’ keepers.

“We must make sacrifices to share the good things we have with our neighbours, the poor and the needy among us in the spirit of brotherhood.”