Governor Udom Emmanuel And Estranged Godfather Godswill Akpabio Exchange Strange Insults

The rhetoric between Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel and former senate minority leader Godswill Akpabio turned into a volley of insults on Monday after Akpabio referred to the governor as a “Mistake”.

The words between the two this week have been blunt, provocative and personal.

“Udom (Emmanuel) is a mistake that must be corrected in 2019, Akpabio told a crowd of supporters at Ikot Ekpene.

” All hands must be on deck to ensure that the mistake is corrected for a people-oriented leadership under the ruling All Progressives Congress at the centre.

“Emmanuel’s administration has failed the people, Akpabio continued, saying it was time for “holistic action” to liberate the state from the shackles of bad governance.

The insults have been flying between the duo since Akpabio threw the first punch last Saturday.

Governor Udom, also landed some jabs on Akpabio, continuing the verbal assaults with each side deploying rhetoric that threatens to turn this war of words into outright war.

“It’s unfortunate that Akpabio has mortgaged his conscience and is now attempting to deceive Akwa Ibom people. Akwa Ibom people are wiser, the governor said through Mr. Charles Udoh, his commissioner of information.

“A governor that records the achievements despite the challenges of an epileptic national economy cannot be a mistake,” Udoh told TheCable.

“I doubt if there is any first term governor in Nigeria who has recorded this level of achievement. Godswill Akpabio spent eight years as commissioner under Obong Attah; spent eight years as governor at the height of the state’s income receipts from the federal government yet he couldn’t complete Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road (the road to his village) despite appropriating almost all the sums budgeted for the project.

“Godswill also commissioned an uncompleted building with rented furniture and fitting and called it 4 Points Sheraton Hotel. Udom has, as at today, facilitated the setting up of more than nine industries in just three years; Godswill spent eight years with zero industry.