Vandals damage MTN solar power panels worth 14 million

Three vandals, kehinde Yahaya, Akeem Adetona and Taofeek Olalere who allegedly damaged solar power panels valued at 14million, property of a telecom giant, mtn have been arrested by the police in Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told the Nigerian Voice that the suspects were arrested on Saturday 18th August at Atan-Ota area of Ado-Ota local government area of the state.

According to him, the three suspects were arrested following a distress call made to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Atan-Ota Police Division, SP Abiodun Salau at about 12 midnight by the vigilante men at Onigbogbo phase II, that a group of thieves have burgled into the MTN property and they were carting away 12 solar power panels.

The PPRO said on the strength of the distress call, the DPO led his patrol men to the scene where three of the hoodlums were arrested while others escaped into the nearby bush.

Items recovered from the suspects include the 12 solar panels and the operational Danfo bus with registration number Lagos LND 10 XE.

The commissioner of police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.

The Commissioner of Police equally directed that serious manhunt should be launched for the fleeing members of the gang with the view of bringing them to justice