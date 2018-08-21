AKSG, NDDC Pledge To Partner AKISAN

The Akwa Ibom State government said it will work with the Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA Incorporated (AKISAN) to achieve its development and community goals.

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Deacon Udom Emmanuel made the pledge during the 2018 AKISAN Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

“The government has a community development policy which aligns with that of AKISAN and would strongly work to support the charity organization in fulfilling her aspirations.” Gov Emmauel said.

The governor who was represented by the Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Felicia Bassey donated the some of $20,000 in support of the organization’s work.

Also speaking during the event, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere described AKISAN as a vibrant charity group that thinks about her people at home and was worthy of support to attain her dynamic goals and dreams.

In her response , the newly elected President of AKISAN, Ms. Margaret Itauma, thanked the Akwa Ibom State Governor and the NDDC chairman for gracing the occasion. She said as a non-profit group, AKISAN would remain apolitical to reflect its constitution and would not participate in the local politicking at home; but would be open to partnering with the government, development agencies and individuals to support her communities at home and in the Diaspora.

Margaret Itauma, AKISAN President

Mr. Nsima Ekere, Chairman, NDDC

Hon. Felicia Bassey, Deputy Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Representing Gov Udom Emmanuel at AKISAN Convention, Phoenix, Arizona.