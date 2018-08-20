Eid-El-Kabir: Ikeja Electric Promises improved power supply

Ikeja Electric (IE) has assured its customers of improved electricity supply within its network throughout the Eid-EI-Kabir holidays.

The company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Felix Ofulue gave the assurance in a statement in Lagos.

Ofulue said that the company is driven by an endless desire and resolve to offer customers extraordinary experience as the company will stop at nothing to ensure that all customers on their network enjoy the Eid-El Kabir holidays.

"Within our capacity, we will ensure that whatever allocation we receive from the national grid is distributed equitably to ensure improved supply within the period. Beyond that, while we know that occurrence of faults may be beyond our control, we have taken certain measures, including an essential duty team who will be available during the holiday period, to ensure that faults are promptly cleared whenever the need arises. So we wish to advise customers to call the Customer Care helplines or contact any of Ikeja Electric Offices closest to them to report any fault," he said.

He noted that all hands were on desk to ensure that customers enjoy a memorable holiday period. He appealed to customers within its network to settle their monthly electricity bills promptly in order to avoid disconnection by the company.

While wishing all its customers a fantastic Sallah celebration, Ofulue further cautioned against harassment of its employees on duty, stating that Ikeja Electric management will explore all available legal options to seek redress.