Middle Belt Group Cautions Against Incessant Attacks on Military Leadership 

A Middle Belt pressure group, the Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), has condemned what it described as incessant attacks on the military leadership through promotion of falsehood, in an attempt to distract the military from the onslaught against the Boko Haram insurgency and other violent threats to humanity.

The group wondered why an army and its leadership that have made sacrifices to restore normalcy to troubled regions in the country will still be a target of relentless attacks.

Addressing journalists in Jos, national coordinator of the group, Prince Raymond Enero, said the military has done remarkably well and should not be distracted by politicians who want to score cheap political points.

Enero argued that the attacks on the military leadership is the handiwork of unpatriotic individuals who wants to continue to keep Nigeria perpetually boiling in avertable crisis

He said it is germane to acknowledge that without the determined intervention of the Army, Nigeria would still have been enslaved by the raging merchants of blood and death across the country .

"it could have been worse had the Nigerian Army abdicated on its constitutional responsibility while on these special assignments. We peered into the face of the Northeast now and then, to arrive at these proud testimonies," he said.

He therefore said it is rather unfortunate that some individuals would still want the country to return to such dark days and have shown their displeasure with the gains recorded by the military in the insurgency war.

He said, "suffice it to say, there have been no pretensions in frustrating the Buhari Presidency and these agents are very determined and that’s why we seek the understanding of the public.

"But to us, their determination is irrelevant; neither would the weakening temptations of burying the truth and promoting falsehood, throw us into confusion. We still look at the future with brighter hope under a Buhari Presidency and the leadership of Nigerian Army, by the COAS, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai in securing the lives and property of our people in the Northeast and anywhere else in the country.

"we are excited to observe that the effrontery and impunity which insurgents staged their repugnant atrocities has been checkmated by a tireless, rebranded and focused Nigeria Military, especially the Army, with the COAS, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai, leader of the counter-insurgency operations, personally leading the onslaughts against terrorists. The positive results and victories are visible even to the blind.

"it is further attested by reclaimed territories, liberation of thousands of Boko Haram captives, the ongoing rebuilding of the ravaged and devastated Northeast region and the gradual depletion of stranded populations in IDPs camps. To say normalcy has been substantially achieved in the hitherto troubled region is stating the obvious.

According to him, the group has no reason to doubt that Nigerian troops have done and are still doing their best to maintain this peace for nearly three years of the administration of President Buhari, as noticeable in the pervading calm in a region once troubled by agents of darkness and crude violence.

Enero expressed confidence that the enemies of state and Nigerians cannot succeed under whatever guise, because Nigeria now has an Army truly competent.

"Therefore, no Nigerian should be deceived into believing it is the same game as usual. Under Gen. Buratai, aside the inviolable standards of office transparency and accountability, through his various reforms of the Army, every soldier now knows he is not insulated from personal accountability while serving the nation.

"the milestones achieved by this arm of the military springs from the qualitative leadership instituted by the Army Chief, as evident in its victorious conquests of Boko Haram terrorists and other insurrectional forces," he said.