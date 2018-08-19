Gov. Ganduje Offers Free Education To 100 Borno Orphans

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has offered free education, from primary to tertiary level, to 100 Borno children orphaned by insurgency.

Ganduje who made the offer during a reception for both the first and second batches of the adopted orphans, pledged that the state would ensure the children attain greater heights in their lives.

Governor Ganduje said the state is very concerned about the future of the children, pledging not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the children's education and general well being is well taken care of.

Commending some development partners, non-governmental organisations, community based organisations, and other individuals for their assistance in ensuring that the children get a better lease of life, Governor Ganduje expressed the hope that the gesture would further cement the synergy between Kano and Borno state governments

On his part, the Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, who was represented by the state commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Fanta Shehu, appreciated the Kano state government for ther kind gesture while disclosing that kano is the only state in Nigeria to extend such a hand of fellowship to the Borno state government.

It would be recalled that in 2015, the state government took over 100 children from Borno internally displaced persons camps who were settled in a specially established Mariri Orphans primary school in the state.