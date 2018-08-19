PDP Diaspora Initiative Congratulates Chidoka on his Appointment

PDP Diaspora Initiative (PDI), a US-based organization comprising of members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) living in various countries, including Austria, Canada, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States of America, has hailed the recent appointment of former Aviation Minister Chidoka Osita as Special Adviser on Strategic and External Engagements to the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, as a step in the right direction.

In his August 17, 2018 message, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, informed party members as well as the public of this new appointment by the national secretariat.

“The appointment is with immediate effect, ... Chidoka is expected to bring to bear his analytical expertise and wealth of experience in political strategy development, coordination and implementation, as PDP sets for the 2019 general elections,” Mr. Ologbondiyan said.

“We welcome this move by our mother organization, the People’s Democratic Party,” PDI Founder and National Chair Hon. Victoria Pamugo said. “Mr. Chidoka is a well-known strategist who will bring value to the team in the area of strategy development and execution at the grassroots level,” Hon. Pamugo said.

Before his appointment as Minister of Aviation during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Mr. Chidoka was Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission in Nigeria.

“The campaign to make Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy the same way we enjoy them right here in America must begin with putting highly qualified individuals with the necessary experience and expertise in position of leadership,” Hon. Pamugo said.

“As a hands-on organization that takes concrete actions to influence policy decisions and reduce suffering, create jobs and make Nigeria a better place to live, go to school, work and do business, taking back Aso Rock in 2019 is of utmost importance,” Hon. Pamugo said, “and we believe Mr. Chidoka has something to contribute to this mission.”

“We congratulate him on his appointment,” she said.

Signed:

Chidi Igwe

National Publicity Secretary

PDP Diaspora Initiative

