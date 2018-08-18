Irregularities and Violence Mar Rivers Bye-Election As INEC Suspends The Election

THERE are cases of shooting and ballot snatching in Ward 18, Units 7, 8 and 9, Port Harcourt City, in the ongoing House of Assembly bye-election for the Port Harcourt Constituency 3 seat.

While the Peoples Democratic Party is accusing the All Progressives Congress of using the Special Anti-Robbery Squad to unleash terror and create fear in the minds of voters, the APC insisted that the PDP engaged militants to disrupt the exercise.

The bye-election became necessary when the former occupier of the seat, Victor Ihunwo, left to contest the local government election before the seat was declared vacant.

INEC, however, alleged that the election was disrupted midway by hoodlums who were accompanied by heavily armed security personnel in uniform.

The individuals reportedly stormed the various polling units and registration areas involved, disrupting voting activities.

INEC said the hoodlums also destroyed and carted away some election materials, including smart card readers and ballot boxes.