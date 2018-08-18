CVR: Aniocha South House of Assembly Aspirant Lauds INEC, Okowa

A frontline contestant for the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Aniocha South Constituency under the platform of the Labour Party, Comrade Gospel Ifechikwu Amaliamifeobu, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the extension of the deadline for the Continuous Voter registration by two weeks.

The House of Assembly hopeful also commended the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for declaring Thursday 16th and Friday 17th August 2018 as Public Holidays to ensure public servants in the state to participate fully in the ongoing Voter's Registration Exercise.

In a statement in Asaba, Amaliamifeobu said the gesture by the electoral body and the Governor would further strengthen the tenets of democracy in the country.

While enjoining Deltans and residents of the state to take advantage of the public holiday and the extension date by INEC, Comrade Amaliamifeobu, noted that the votes of Nigerians must count in the 2019 General Elections and beyond.

He further called on his constituents (Aniocha Southerners) to remain resolute and be ready to use their PVCs to change the narratives in 2019.

The astute Journalist also called on INEC officials to live up to their expectations during this period.