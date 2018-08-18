Osodieme Commends Nnewi North and South Support for Obiano

The wife of governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has commended the commitment and support of the people of Nnewi North and Nnewi South Local Government Areas for the governor, Chief Willie Obiano and progress of the state as demonstrated by their massive support during the last elections.

Osodieme who was represented by the Member Representing Orumba South at the State House of Assembly, and Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs, Princess Nikky Ugochukwu expressed the appreciations Friday at Nnewi North and Nnewi South Local Government Areas headquarters respectively in the course of her on-going Empowerment tour of the twenty-one Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

Osodieme assured people of the Council areas that the governor is committed to fulfilling the promises he made to them and the entire ndi Anambra.

She explained that the empowerment tour is to reach out to the less privileged, stressing that she apart the usual humanitarian gestures, her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) is ever ready to train indigent women, widows on new skills that would help them to be self-reliant and ultimately able to provide for their families.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Social Welfare, Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, said that the collaboration between CAFÉ and her Ministry has ensured that the governor Obiano’s policy of carrying everyone along is sustained. She thanked Osodieme for embarking on the Local Government tour to touch base with ndi Anambra even at a time of lean resources.

In their remarks her counterparts who are indigenes of the two Council arrears; Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanization, Processing and Export, Hon Afam Mbanefo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Greg Obi, praisedGovernor Obiano and his wife, Osodieme for their dedication to charity and continuous effort to improve fortunes of the citizens of the state.

The Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Barrister Rita Maduagwu, thanked Osodieme for once more remembering her constituency in her empowerment programmes. The Speaker prayed for the governor’s wife, stressing that “those who remember the needy obtain abundant heavenly enrichment.”

Also in their Vote of thanksMembers Representing Nnewi North at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Amala Anazodo, and that of Nnewi South Constituency one, Barrister Kingsley Iruba, eulogized Osodieme for her passion for mankind and charitable programmes which they observed has touched the nooks and crannies of Anambra state and helped re-energize many of the downtrodden.

Earlier in their welcome remarks at Nnewi and Ukpor respectively, the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North, Prince Chukwudi Orizu, and his Nnewi South counterpart, Honourable Felix Odimegwu, affirmed that Osodieme has touched every aspect of the human society by giving succour to the underprivileged in the society and called on ndi Anambra emulative her exemplary work.

The Empowerment programmes at Nnewi and Ukpor Council headquarters was witnessed by government functionaries and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) including former Commissioner for Information, Chief Maja Umeh and other community based associations.

(L-R): Representative of Osodieme and Member Representing Orumba South Constituency at Anambra State House of Assembly, and Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs, Princess Nikky Ugochukwu, Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Barrister Rita Maduagwu, former Commissioner for Information, Chief Maja Umeh, Mrs. Igbanoi and former Commissioner for Information, Chief Maja Umeh at Ukpor during the Empowerment tour of Nnewi South Local Government Area.

Empowerment items for the less privileged

(L-R): Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North, Prince Chukwudi Orizu, Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanization, Processing and Export, Hon Afam Mbanefo receive the Representative of Osodieme and Member Representing Orumba South Constituency at Anambra State House of Assembly, and Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs, Princess Nikky Ugochukwu on arrival at Nnewi during the Empowerment tour of Nnewi North Local Government Area.

(L-R): Representative of Osodieme and Member Representing Orumba South Constituency at Anambra State House of Assembly, and Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs, Princess Nikky Ugochukwu receiving a Portrait presented by Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi South Hon Felix Odimegwu at Ukpor during the Empowerment tour of Nnewi South Local Government Area.