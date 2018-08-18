Nigerian stabs Fellow Nigerian to death in U.S.A. for dating ex-girlfriend

A Nigerian man was stabbed to death by his girlfriend's ex, who is also a Nigerian, in Katy, Texas.

Godson Akran, 38, is in custody after he allegedly fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, on Thursday morning, in front of her three children. Authorities identified the dead man as 43-year-old Taofeek. He was stabbed to death at about 4:30 a.m in front of the woman and her three children, all who are younger than 13.

Authorities said Akran went to his ex-girlfriend's home in the 3700 block of Daintree Park Drive, before the stabbing. The woman called 911 sometime before the incident because her ex was trying to get into the house. They have two children together but have been separated for two years. Akran came back to the house, and the woman let him inside. An argument ensued, an angry Akran grabbed a knife from the kitchen and used it to stabbed the current boyfriend, Taofeek.

Godson Akran (pictured above) faces a murder charge.