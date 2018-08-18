When Ogwah Declared For Delta State House Of Assembly: In Retrospect And The Ovation

Never has such a multitude been seen marching the roads of Isoko North only for the purpose of chanting one man’s name - an avalanche of over 200 vehicles, capacity filled with electorates, proclaiming support for one man.

It was a carnival; when Hon. Mike Ezino Ogwah, declared his intent to run for the seat of Isoko North Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly. It was a carnival indeed.

Even the earth could not agree more, as the scorching sun gave way for humidity. It did not rain, neither did it shine. It was but a balance of serenity that only nature could give, heralding the ambience soon to be felt, to be seen by the constituents when Ogwah is officially sworn-in as their representative.

That Hon. Mike Ogwah, is a good enough product to market, sure, forms the bulk of the support base he enjoys. But what could have triggered the gyration, the palpable merry that flagged the mood of the supporters - which was like the triumphant entry of the messiah into Jerusalem - should be a matter left for another day, however, we must say little about it today.

So great was the jubilation. While the young ladies – beauty blessed by the creator - danced away wiggling their waists to the tunes from mounted loudspeakers, the young men chanted new songs as if the ones from the speakers were not loud enough for their satisfaction. They were that happy.

In the heat of the march, apparently engulfed by the eerie, one of the supporters who wore a white T-shirt on a black jean pant said to me,” oh fellow! Let us erect three steeds here. One for Ogwah, one for Ogorugba and one for the Director General, Ogwah campaign, Elueni so that we may dwell continually here,” So great was the elation, almost to a frenzy.

The statement was bold enough for any onlooker. The message was diaphanous. The event took off at 2.00 pm on that fateful Sunday 22 July, 2018. All political bigwigs of Isoko North extraction were in attendance either in person or reliably represented.

The Otor-Igho expansive compound of Prince Godwin Ogorugba, the Chairman, Isoko North People Democratic Party (PDP) was flooded by over 2000 supporters and party faithful as witnesses to the day.

With a nimbus about him - an angel sent by the Holiest Himself, to herald the good news to the Isoko North kinds - Hon. Ogwah reeled his prospects of leadership to the people. The temple of his voice spelt altruism. He was without doubt sincere; a rare feat, a sincere politician.

Hon. Mike Ogwah (middle), making his intention known flanked by his wife and other supporters

Ogwah in his declaration stated that his intent to run was spurred by the peoples clamour for quality legislative representation adding that he will not fail them.

According to him, his sojourn in government has afforded him the requisite experience to deliver on the mandate of his people, which is to ensure equitable distribution of the dividends of democracy.

He said that the crowd of supporters is a clear testimonial to the fact that he is the peoples’ choice even as he commended them for their support and turnout.

His word, "I am not a neophyte in this business hence I can effectively deliver my duties. The crowd today is an affirmation of God's mandate. I was called by the people to serve and today I have yielded. I will not fail them."

Ogwah urged the electorate to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them exercise their franchise to choose who they want in the coming election.

The most elegant wife of the contender, Mrs. Edna Ogwah, flanked by her league of women, spoke shortly after her husband in support, confirming the time old mantra which dictates that behind every successful man, is the support of an unrelenting woman.

Mrs Ogwah expressed deep appreciation to the Chairman, PDP Isoko North and his team for the unity and cohesion in the party even as she particularly urged the women to get fully involved in every activity leading to the success of PDP at the polls come 2019.

Responding to the declaration, the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party Isoko North Local Government Chapter of Delta State, Prince Godwin Ogorugba described the Isoko North Constituency hopeful for Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Mike Ogwah as a grass root politician.

Ogurugba said that the intimidating crowd that accompanied Ogwah to the declaration is an attestation to his clout and person. “I want to acknowledge the intimidation crowds that followed you. It’s proof that you are a grass root politician who has followers and understanding of the people". He said.

Prince Godwin Ogorugba reaffirmed his commitments for level play ground for all PDP aspirants in the forth coming party elections by organising free and fair primary elections in the Isoko North Local Government.

He urged all aspirants to do their thorough home work with all the delegates because they are the ones to decide the Faith of any aspirant in the forth coming party primaries elections, adding that the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and PDP State’s Party Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso are men of due process and integrity who we must emulate.

Prince Ogorugba noted that PDP will organize a free and fair primary election for all the candidates who have so far indicated interest to run for the office. He assured all party faithful that there will be a level playing ground for one and all.

Earlier, Director General of the Ogwah Campaign Organization, Hon. Sunny Elueni, in a chat with The Nigerian Voice, commended the party faithfuls and supporters for their support adding that it is a confirmation of the Ogwah Campaign readiness to elect their principal.

He, however, reiterated the need for electorates to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). Some prominent personalities at the occasion included The Chairman, Isoko North Local Government Council, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor; Federal Commissioner, Public Complaint Commission, Hon. Joseph Otheremu; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Daniel Tutumor; Director General, Mike Ogwah Campaign 2019, Hon. Sunny Elueni; Dr. Mrs. Evelyn Aluta, former Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Patrick Ferife.

Others included; former Chairman, Isoko North Local Government Council, Hon. (Chief) Emmanuel Edevor; Chief Sunny Utoro; Arc. Vincent Agbaye Omih; Elder Sunny Okpowe; Hon. Harryman Okoro, Chief Paul Odhomo; Hon. Idise; President General, Ozoro Community, Mr. Areh Nick, Hon. Efe Olokor; Barr. Iche Ifenedo, Barr. Paul Emerhana, Elder Elvis Ovie, Mr. Sunday Ikede; amongst others.