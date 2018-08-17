Community Volunteers in conflict-affected communities in North-East, plant trees in Ngwom village to mark World Humanitarian Day

Over 320 Community Volunteers in Ngwom village, a community that was attacked twice and completely destroyed by Boko Haram during the boko Haram insurgency that has ravaged North-East Nigeria for nearly ten years partook in a tree planting exercise today. Friday Ngwom, located in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, is comprising of 300 houses, a health centre, school and market which IDPs returned recently and reopened after UNDP and the Government of Borno State rebuilt the community.

UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, joined in the community volunteering exercise in Ngwom that involved planting of over 400 trees. Under the project, “Volunteer Action Counts”, an initiative of UN Volunteers (UNV) a number of volunteer activities have been undertaken in different conflict-affected communities in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

The planting of trees was part of the volunteers’ contribution to fighting climate change, in a region that is characterized by desert climatic conditions. The initiative, which involved active participation of community members is also key in fostering social cohesion.

“It gives me so much hope to see how actively engaged the residents of Ngwom are in efforts aimed at bettering their community, their lives, improving their environment and strengthening social ties, just months after returning to this once devastated village,” said Edward, during the planting of trees.

The exercise in Ngwom is being conducted as part of UNDP’s activities to commemorate this year’s World Humanitarian Day.

The UNV Community Volunteerism initiative, is the first of its kind under UN Volunteers and is using the “Village Savings and Loans Association”, a Community-Based Social Safety Net (CBSSN) Mechanism which is an European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) funded platform, to promote recovery and resilience of conflict-affected populations in 10 pilot communities of the Boko Haram-affected States.

This was to be achieved through interventions aimed at reducing dependence of conflict-affected people on humanitarian assistance; enhancing sustainable livelihoods through provision of loans to agriculture and small businesses; and supporting community ownership process of economic recovery and development.

The VSLA groups meet on weekly basis to make savings and contribute social funds. Members have deployed these social funds to carry out various community volunteer activities to promote the spirit of community service and enhance community social cohesion.

Some of these activities include repair of 20 hand pump-water boreholes in Uba, Hong LGA, Adamawa State, Tree planting and Sanitation in Sangere, Girei LGA also in Adamawa State, rehabilitation of drainages and bore hole in Bara, Gulani LGA, Yobe State and the rehabilitation of a Health facility in Bumsa, Gulani LGA of Yobe State.

Other VSLA/Community Volunteers have engaged in activities like flood and erosion control, provision of educational and health material to support community schools and clinics, Health talks, etc.

Communities covered under this intervention include five in Borno State; Ngwom (Mafa LGA), Kimba (Biu LGA), Mainari (Konduga LGA), Mafoni (MMC), and Dala Lawanti (Jere LGA), three in Adamawa State; Sangere (Girei LGA), Guyaku (Gombi LGA) and Uba (Hong LGA); and in two Yobe; Bara and Bumsa in Gulani LGA.

The Permanent Secretary of Borno State of Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr. Abba Yusuf in his remarks, appreciated the partnership between the State and UNDP and also acknowledged the role of UNV in mobilizing communities for self-help initiatives.

The activities have been undertaken in partnership with Hope and Rural Aid Foundation (Adamawa State), African Climate Change Research Center (Maiduguri) and Jewel Environmental Initiative (Gombe State).