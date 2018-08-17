Why Besigye is being fought by both the Govt and Opposition right now!

The narrative used to be about doing something but now it's all about trying to be someone. That's the curse of our generation. Everyone wants to be someone before doing anything.If you try to mobilise funds for your local hospital,for instance, people will ask you questions like, 'who are you?, are you the MP, do u want to stand in some position, e.t.c. Most of the adults have given up on genuinely educating the young on life experiences and expectations. And so today we have to fall back to the leaders of past times in order to have an encounter with something real.

Look at what's happening in FDC, most of the MPs opposed to Besigye are just simply jealous. Anybody who's in their mid 40s plus are kind of jealousy of Besigye because they want him off the stage, to launch their political career. Their sub-strategy is that let's get rid of Besigye too such that he leaves the stage the same time as Museveni. They aren't worried about M7 anymore b'se they know he has past it---its now just a matter of when, not if, he goes. Unfortunately, most people aren't thinking about the country anymore. Its all about me, me, me, and strategising.

Just to clarify, I've never been paid a cent to defend Besigye and his actions. I've neither met him nor spoken to him, nor communicated to him in any way. So, its unfair to brand all people defending him as paid servants, or on payroll, or FDC radicals. Most people defend him out of self conviction:country first before anything else. I've read about Mr.Mugisha Muntu's background and his activities in student politics while at Makerere University, and I like him, and I dont think anybody is underestimating him. I know that he's ambitious, and probably unfairly being accused of being a mole due to his tribe and past closeness to Museveni. But its important that he puts the country first before his own personal ambitions. He's hiding from the fact that he can't win against Besigye, or a Besigye candidate, even if he does participate. The truth is that Besigye remains the most popular opposition leader in FDC and elsewhere. Government has been trying to mitigate that for ages without any success. So, I dont understand why anybody in the opposition would try to help them just because of personal ambitions.

Its the same situation with Bobi Wine. I like him but I don't think there's any need for him to flex his muscles to show that he's edging Besigye out in any way. By doing that, he is exactly doing Museveni's bidding,i.e. reducing Besigye's popularity. In other words, Bobi Wine is like a gift to Museveni from God right now. We all know that even if he stands for presidency in 2021, he wont make it, but i'm sure the govt is dancing to his activities right now. All this just requires one to have common sense, it's textbook stuff. KB is still the real deal, no question, I think all of that premieres,activities or whatever Bobi is doing right now, have been done in the past by the likes of AlHajji Nasser Ssebagala and others,there's nothing new, but his story is fascinating.

