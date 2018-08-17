2019 Imo Governorship: On Owerri Zone We Stand – Engr. Njoku

An illustrious son of Owerri zone, Engr. Okey Njoku has joined other sons and daughters of Imo State, campaigning that it is the turn of Owerri zone to produce the next Governor of Imo State, come 2019.

Engr. Njoku made the assertion, yesterday, while addressing newsmen shortly at the Iri Ji festival at the palace of HRH, Eze Ilomuanya at Obinugwu, Orlu local government area of Imo State.

Ikeduru born professional Engineer averred that the quest for Owerri zone producing the next governor of the State ought to naturally receive the support of other sister zones of Orlu and Okigwe, since it is only in tandem with natural justice.

He boasted that Owerri zone has galaxy of great leaders who have what it takes to effectively manage the affairs of the State to a greater height.

On his choice of candidate, he said he would prefer to see the present Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, take over the mantle of leadership of the State. He adduced his reasons to Prince Madumere’s meticulous and passionate stance on issues that boarder on welfare of the people.

Speaking further, he enthused: “beyond the present political saga in the State, which seems to be seeking to drown Madumere for obvious reason of resistance to what he feels is not good for the State, he is experienced, competent, sincere, resilient and a good administrator. Those who know his history would know that he is considerate and gets the job done.”