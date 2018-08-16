Gov. Gaidam Offers Fertilizer at cheap prices to Yobe Farmers...Distributes Starter Tools to Youth Trainees

H.E Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has directed the sale of NPK Fertilizer (called 1515 NPK) at the subsidized rate of N3, 000 per bag to farmers across the state, as the rainy season stabilizes.

A bag of NPK fertilizer currently sells at N8, 500 in the open market. The pricing announced by the governor marks a 65 percent discount on each bag of the NPK Fertilizer offered to farmers by the state government.

Governor Gaidam announced the fertilizer pricing today at the launching of the sale of the product to farmers for the 2018 farming season in a ceremony held at the Governor's Office complex, Damaturu.

The governor said the State Government procured 8, 460 metric tonnes of NPK fertilizer at the cost of N1, 468, 800, 000.00 to be made available directly to farmers in the 17 local government areas of the state.

He said the State Agriculture Ministry recommended for the fertilizer to be sold at the subsidized rate of N4, 000 per bag but that out of his commitment to providing more social services to the people, he's lowered the price even further to N3, 000 per bag.

The governor called on the Fertilizer Distribution and Sales Committees at the local government level to swing to action, urging them to "maintain their credibility by ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in the sale and distribution process" as well as ensuring that sales proceeds are duly remitted to the government.

H.E Gov. Gaidam also urged beneficiary farmers to make good use of the product to enhance their farming activities. He reminded them not to be tempted by the "antics of middlemen" who may entice them with the promise of buying at more than the officially approved price.

The governor has also distributed various starter tools and materials to the first batch of 55 youths among the 120 who were trained by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

"The programme which is a collaborative effort between the Yobe State Government and UNDP is intended to empower individuals affected by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents", the governor said.

The youths were trained at the Peugeot Automobile Ltd Kaduna and Yola Technical Training Centre in modern vehicle repairs, car panel beating and spraying, welding, aluminum fabrication and GSM repairs.

The governor urged the beneficiaries not to sell the tools off but to use them appropriately to improve their individual economies and that of their families.