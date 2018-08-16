Six Hydro Dams To Be Commissioned By The Federal Government Soon

Speaking at the 29th Power Sector Stakeholders Meeting in Niger state, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing of Nigeria, announced that the federal government had completed procedures for concessions to develop six hydroelectric power plants.

The power plants will be tendered to private operators to build and transfer. According to a report by Vanguard, Fashola said: “These are Government-led initiatives based on the Rural Electrification plan approved by the President in 2016 to provide access to power for rural dwellers and vulnerable members of our society.”

“We propose to use six small hydro dams that had been abandoned for decades,” the minister explained. Electricity produced would be distributed to SMEs, markets and schools.

At present, Nigeria’s power generation capacity is 7,000 MW, with the country needing an estimated 40,000 MW to meet its electricity needs.

