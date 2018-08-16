Eid-el Kabir: Frsc To Cover 45 Corridors” – Oyeyemi

As part of strategies put in place by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to trend down road traffic crashes, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed the Corps’ Operatives (Regular and Special Marshals) to effectively cover 45 Corridors during the Eid-El Kabir special Patrol which is expected to commence from 17 to 26 August, 2018.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps has also identified possible alternative routes to ease traffic flow around the major highways. The alternative routes are: Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise-Junction-Ile-are-Ado Ekiti, Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere, 9th Mile-Udi-Oji River-Umunze, Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo, Kaduna-Kachia-Kwoi-Manchok, Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja, Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode.

Kazeem also noted that, among the corridors to be covered include: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, etc.

Accordingly, Oyeyemi appreciates the motoring public for their cooperation in making our roads safe. In a special broadcast, he directed the operatives of the Corps to deploy all professional expertise to ensure that there is free flow of traffic, prompt clearing of obstructions and effective enforcement of traffic laws.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal also directed that the Corps focuses on Effective Traffic Control, Wrongful Overtaking, Use of Phone while Driving, Drivers Licence Violation, Lane Discipline, Removal of Rickety vehicles on the road, Driving with Expired/ worn out tyre and without spare tyre etc.

To achieve this feat, Kazeem revealed that the Corps has deployed 35,000 personnel as follows, 21,000 Regular Marshals and 14,000 Special Marshals respectively. Also deployed are operational equipments which include 948 vehicles in the category of 656 patrol vehicles, 113 Ambulances, 156 Admin Vehicles, 23 Tow Trucks and also 204 Bikes for metropolitan bike patrol.

Other equipments deployed are; Radar Guns, Breathalyzers to put a check on drunk driving, operational logistics materials are also to be fully deployed for this exercise. More so, the Corps Marshal has equally directed that all Zebras must be active 24/7 for prompt rescue operations and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported.

In line with the foregoing, the patrol is to run in shifts as follows 0600hrs - 1400hrs, 1400HRS - 2000hrs, 2000hrs - 2200hrs, and Night Rescue teams to be on standby across the 12 Zonal Commands, 37 Sector Commands, 201 Unit Commands, 43 Outposts and 48 Emergency Ambulance Points (Zebras).

The Corps will go into the exercise with the friendly collaboration with Military Units en-route or resident, The Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Security, State owned/NGO’s Ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The Corps Marshal therefore advised all motorists to be patient on the road and ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law as the Corps is out to ensure compliance of established traffic laws. He therefore wished all travelers safe trip to their destinations as he felicitates with Muslim faithfuls.

For prompt rescue and emergency services, please call FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tweet @ www.twitter.com/FRSCNigeria , www.facebook.com/FRSCNigeria .