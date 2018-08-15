Theatre Commander Charges Troops In The North East To Remain Professional ...

The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Abba Dikko has charged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in North Eastern Nigeria to remain professional in the conduct of the ongoing Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations against Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

General Dikko gave the charge today in his address to troops during an operational visit to Forward Operational Base at Delwa in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations,Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement Wednesday said the Theatre Commander who assumed office barely two weeks ago said it was critical for him to immediately embark on the operational tour to ascertain the well being of the troops and the security situation in the general area.

Speaking further, General Dikko commended the troops for their gallantry and sacrifice in the defence of national security and charged them to exhibit high sense of discipline and respect for their immediate commanders and the military hierarchy.

Pointing out that indiscipline could mare the entire achievements so far made in the Counter insurgency and Counter terrorism operations in the North East. The Theatre Commander urged the troops to always communicate their challenges timely through the appropriate channels to enable them receive prompt attention.

"Your welfare in this operation is paramount to me as your Theatre Commander", he added. He also assured the troops of their rotation as soon as they are due," he said.

The Commander of the Forward Operational Base, Flight Lieutenant Martin Enwerem gave assurance of the troops' loyalty and resilience to combat terrorism and insurgency in the region.