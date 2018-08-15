Electricity Generation drops to 2,684MW In Nigeria

Electricity generation in Nigeria on Monday dropped to 2,684 megawatts, as there was decline in output from the hydropower plants and some gas-fired stations, including Egbin in Lagos.

According to reports from the Ministry of Power, Words and Housing, the total generation capacity of 4,463.3MW was unavailable as of 6am on Monday, compared to 3,631.4MW on Friday.

Gas constraints and frequency management occasioned by electricity distribution companies’ load demand left 2,365.5MW and 2,087MW, respectively idle.

Total electricity generation, which stood at 3,462MW as of 6am on Sunday, fell to 2,684.20MW on Monday.

The nation generates most of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, while output from hydropower plants makes up about 30 per cent of the total generation.

Generation from Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro hydro plants dropped to 203MW, 133MW and 162MWm, respectively as of 6am on Monday from 275MW, 317MW, 376MW on Friday, August 10.