Nigerian Navy Appoints New Principal Staff Officers And Flag Officers Commanding

1. The Nigerian Navy has announced the appointment of new Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs). They are Rear Admiral UB Onyia, for Logistics Command, Oghara, Delta State, Rear Admiral DA Adeniran for Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, Cross River State, Rear Admiral OH Ngalabak for Western Naval Command, Lagos, Rear Admiral SI Enoch for Naval Training Command, Apapa, Lagos and Rear Admiral SS Garba who is taking over at the Central Naval Command, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

2. Furthermore, Rear Admiral AH Yusuf is appointed as the Director of Medical Services, Rear Admiral SAG Abbah is taking over as the Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral IO Mohammed is taking over as Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral PA Onaji as Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters.

3. Some others affected are Rear Admiral ME Ebe who is now the Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral MA Emuekpere is appointed Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters and Rear Admiral T Dick is taking over as the Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Kaduna State. Rear Admiral MM Kadiri is now the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral FF Ogu is taking over as the Navy Secretary, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral MA Eno is moving to the Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Bonny Camp, Lagos as Admiral Superintendent while Rear Admiral AB Adamu is appointed Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot, Kirikiri, Lagos and Rear Admiral SS Lassa is appointed as the Director Project Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters.

4. Rear Admiral A Akinrinade formerly FOC Logistics Command is now appointed the Director of Training at the Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral OF Ofodile formerly FOC NAVTRAC is now appointed Director of Logistics, Defence Headquarters and Rear Admiral SMD Usman who is moving from FOC Central Naval Command to Defence Headquarters as Director of Defence Project Monitoring. The appointments also include Rear Admiral SA Mohammed who is appointed Managing Director, Navy Hotel and Suites Limited, Rear Admiral TT Dakwat as Director Development, Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral DO Kolawole is deployed to Defence Headquarters as Director Search and Rescue.

5. In view of the importance of this information, you are please requested to disseminate for general public awareness.

AYO OLUGBODE

Commodore

Director of Information