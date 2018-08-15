APC News | 15 August 2018 10:09 CET
Schedule Of APC Primaries For 2019 General Election Released
APC PRIMARIES TO HOLD AS FOLLOWS:-
1) State House of Assembly Primaries
15th Sept, 2018
2) Fed House of Reps
19th Sept, 2018
3) Senate
23rd Sept, 2018
4) Governorship Primaries
28th Sept, 2018
5) Presidential Primaries
6th October, 2018.
