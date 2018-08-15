Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) reopens terminal D Of Abuja Airport for Sallah

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Tuesday assured all airport users that Nigerian airports are fully ready for the expected passengers’ upsurge during the forthcoming Sallah celebrations.

The authority also disclosed that in anticipation of traffic surge, the Management is set to open the Departure Hall at the Terminal D of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja to help facilitate departures before the celebrations.

General Manager, Public Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu in a statement said, as part of commitment to ensure seamless facilitation of passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond, the VIP Protocol lounges at both the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, have been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to our customers.

According to the statement, “Also, maintenance of conveyor belts and escalators at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been completed and functioning optimally. In addition, airport security and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports.

“We have also installed new directional display units to guide travellers, especially new ones, at our airports.”