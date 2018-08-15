Needs Assessment Key To Intervention In The North East - Theater Commander ... Calls For Community Resilience

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Abba Dikko has emphasized the conduct of thorough needs assessment to enhance the quality of intervention and assistance provided for Internally Displaced Persons and other victims of war in North Eastern Nigeria.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu , Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement Tuesday said that the Theatre Commander made this assertion, while speaking during a visit of the British Deputy High Commissioner, Harriett Thomson, to the Headquarters Theatre Command, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Speaking further, General Dikko pointed out that though humanitarian activities are currently being conducted by several international agencies in the North East, the socio-cultural and belief system of the people of the North East should be factored into the planning of both local and international intervention and assistance to meet the realities on ground.

He noted that this will to a large extent enhance the stabilization of the North East and facilitate the speedy recovery of socio - economic development and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons in their respective communities.

While pointing out that the insurgents' intermittent disruptive tendencies are deliberate attempts to slow down developmental activities in the North East, the Theatre Commander called on all communities to exhibit resilience and pick up their bits to resume their normal life.

He added that community resilience and resumption of socio -economic life are key to the ongoing Counter terrorism and Counter insurgency operations as measures of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents.

Assuring that Operation Lafiya Dole will continue to provide the enabling environment for humanitarian activities and socio - economic development, Gen Dikko expressed appreciation for the support provided by the British Support and Liaison Team to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the Counter terrorism and Counter insurgency operations in the North East.

The British Deputy High Commissioner conveyed the willingness and desire of the British Government to sustain the support for troops in the North East theatre of operation.