Shettima Commends Nigerian Military Counter Insurgency Fight Against Boko Haram Terrorists ... As he Declares COSAT 2018

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has asserted that holding a week training by the Nigerian Army on Combat Support Arms will proffer lasting solutions to the security. Challenges that affect the military and national security.

He said that the training will provide a platform to discuss burning issues with a view to finding possible ways to unravel the various security challenges the nation is today faced with such as banditry, kidnapping, farmers/herdsmen clashes, insurgency, armed robbery, and abductions of schoolgirls and village women and youths among others.

The governor stated this Tuesday while declaring open the Nigerian Army Combat Support Arms Training Week COSAT 2018 holding at the Command Guest House Conference Hall Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

Shettima who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Maman Durkwa also expressed appreciation to Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai for considering to hold the COSAT 2018 in Borno state, pointing out that, last month, on 6th July 2018, the Nigerian Army Day Celebration NADCEL was also held in Monguno, Borno state.

He added that last year in March 2017, the Nigerian Army Small Arms Competition NASAC was held at Lt. Col. Ali Military Range, Bama, Borno state in addition to other numerous training activities that have been held in Borno state indicating peace has returned to the state.

The Governor thanked President Buhari for his immense support to the restoration of peace in the state and the defeat of the boko Haram insurgency while pledging continuous support and assistance to the Nigerian military in the fight against boko Haram insurgency.

He prayed God to continue to protect and guide all military personnel and other security agencies working assiduously to bring lasting peace to the state.