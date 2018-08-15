Nigerian Wailers Condemns Clamp Down On Media Organizations, Arrest Of Journalists.

The Nigerian Wailers has expressed it displeasure over the incessant attacks on the media organizations by the security forces.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Ringim on Wednesday said that his group condemns in totality the arrest of Premium Times Journalist, Mr Samuel Ogundipe followed by freezing of his bank account.

Wailers has called on the inspector general of police to exercise restrain in the spirit of democracy and set Samuel free, also calling for the freedom of other journalists illegally detained across the country, asked further to free Jones Abiri, a local news publisher arrested in Bayelsa state two years ago.

The group warns that the continuous clamp down on media organizations and it's member is dangerous, stated further that a Democratic Republic like Nigeria whose system of government is democracy must not go against "Press Freedom". Also stated that forcing Samuel to disclose the source of his news item is against the ethics of journalism.

The group said its members worldwide were in celebration mode over the victory recorded due push by one of its member Mr Segun Awosanya who championed the #ENDSARS and #ReformPOLICE campaign which later made the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to pronounce and ordered a reform in the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), a nightmare to the Nigerian citizens especially the youths.

The group expressed disappointment that same day the President ordered the reform, police decided to use SARS to illegally arrest and detained Samuel, who was doing his job as an investigative report with Premium Times, over a leaked memo exchange between the IG of police and Ag. President.

Wailers has however called on the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to wade into the matter urgently, canvassing that the illegality and abuse of powers should not be tolerated from any agency, department or any government related ministries.

The group has also called on all Nigerians to stand together in the face of this undemocratic threats and clamp down by the security forces on media houses and citizens urging the local and international human right bodies to join in demanding for the release of arrested journalists in Nigeria.