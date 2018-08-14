2019 Election: COAS Urges Army Personnel To Remain Non Partisan Vows To Deal Decisively With Criminal Elements

As the 2019 general election is fast approaching, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has reminded all the Nigerian army personnel to remain non partisan at all times and in all circumstances.

He also said they must remain vigilant and above all, be loyal to the constituted authorities while urging them to be frank in their deliberations and come up with workable ideas that would move the Nigerian Army forward.

Buratai who stated this Tuesday at the Nigerian army Combat Support Arms Training Week COSAT 2018 held at the Command Guest House Conference Hall, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri added, " Let me use this opportunity to warn all criminal elements in the country to immediately surrender all the illegally acquired weapons in their possession ".

Buratai said Ethnic militias, political thugs and militant elements found carrying illegal weapons will be dealt with decisively.

According to him, the Combat Support Arms Training COSAT Week is an annual event organized on rotational basis among the Combat Support Arms of the Nigerian Army in which they brainstorm on how to re- strategize towards combating contemporary security challenges.

Buratai noted that the outcome of previous Combat Support Arms Training COSAT Weeks have been instrumental in the formation of major policies of the Nigerian army, stressing that, the theme of this years training, " Strengthening Combat Support Arms Cooperation in Contemporary Security Challenges" reflected on the lecture tropics.

The COAS who was represented by the Chief of Training (Tradoc), Major General Abubakar Adamu Salihu said this indicated that the Nigerian Army was on track in actualization of his vision of enhancing professionalism in the Nigerian army through seminars , workshops, maintenance of equipment and training exercises for improved responsiveness to our constitutional roles.

General Buratai further said that significant progress has been made and successes recorded , especially, in the ongoing operations like Operation Lafiya Dole and Operation Last Hold in the north east.

"Our troops have been able to Carry out timely and synchronized engagements in these operations, thereby denying boko Haram terrorists and other criminals , freedom of action.

" This therefore calls for more efforts and synergy of all to achieve the desired end state of enduring peace that will enhance developments in the country. The boko Haram terrorists group has been technically defeated. However, there is still more to be done.

Therefore, we must remain focused and be proactive at all times. As combat support arms, you have a major role to play in the final defeat of the terrorists.

"Let me reaffirm that the current transformation within the Nigerian army is in line with my resolve to develop a highly professional responsive and functional army capable of conducting all ground operations using own resources to better the welfare of personnel", Buratai said.

He thanked the people and government of Borno state for the cordial relationship existing between the state and the Nigerian army while appreciating the support of Governor Kashim Shettima and HRH, Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar El Kanemi.

The COAS also thanked President Buhari for providing funds for the Nigerian army to achieve the remarkable improvements being enjoyed presently by the Nigerian troops at the battle fields.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander, Nigerian Corps Artillery, Major General Abubakar Tarfa said over the years, COSAT Week has provided the Combat Support Arms of the NA with a veritable platform to showcase their state of combat readiness as well as to review operational strategies to better support the Combat arms in all operations.

He said the theme also underscores the need for improved synergy among Combat Support Arms to ensure final defeat of boko Haram in the ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations and other internal security challenges.