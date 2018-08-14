Delta Former SSG Speaks On Principal’s Laudable Achievements

The immediate past Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozuorie Macaulay, has recounted some of the giant strides of the former governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, saying “Nobody can take away his achievements in security, youth and women and infrastructural developments from him”.

The former SSG Tuesday said this during a media parley with the leadership and members of the Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council at his Asaba residence.

Speaking on the Independent Power Plant (IPP), he said, “He embarked on the IPP, a very giant step, though people are writing petitions everywhere. Go to Oghara and ask of the place they call the Ibru yard, you will see over 50 containers containing the IPP equipment. The contract for the IPP (the offshore materials) is approximately 70 per cent, and everything that will make it an IPP when installed has been delivered”.

He continued: “I can swear on my life that if you go to Oghara, till tomorrow, the two turbines are there. In short you will see about 50-58 containers. Even when some people attempted to want to put fire, thank God that the fire did not go anywhere. So, the IPP to a very great extent, if 70 per cent of a project has been implemented, it is not a failure”.

He disclosed that at the site of the IPP, the construction work is almost been achieved 100 per cent because the piling and the concrete work has been completed”, revealing that the road that leads to the IPP site was what stopped its completion, “what held the IPP from been completed was the road because when the contract was awarded we didn’t take into cognizance the weights of the equipment and needed a road that will transport them to the site.

“Because it needs a lot of water to operate, it has to be by the water side. So, it is in a swampy area. So, the road from Oghara main town to the site was not awarded. The IPP contract has been awarded, shipment was already on when this was realized and that contract was awarded to Levant and completed but as at the time this equipment arrived, the construction has not been completed. So that necessitated looking for a place and all the things are at Ibru yard before the economy situation changed and contractor could not be paid as at when due”.

According to him, “another area you can’t take from Uduaghan is security. That administration makes sure that the issues of security were handled to the best of his ability no matter how much or what was involved. That was the era that kidnapping was at its peak, he did everything to bring it almost to a zero level”, adding that Uduaghan identified the priorities and the needs of the state “and he went for them”.

He said the construction of the Asaba airport was a giant step by the Uduaghan’s administration, “and he if not the only one or maybe one of the few persons that took that step and completed it”, explaining that over the globe maintenance and expansion of airport is a continuous thing.

“All over the world airports are like your home that you wake up every morning and you sweep. The maintenance, expansion of airport is a continuous thing. So, the airport was shut down for a while because the runway failed is not in any way to say that the airport project failed.

He frowned at the situation where people only see the negative aspect of a project which they capitalizes on, “the runway failed and because lives will be involved nobody want to take risk, he started the process of reconstructing it before his administration ended. Of course, his successor immediately took it up”.

On the Warri Industrial business also conceived by Uduaghan, Macaulay said, “it is also another giant step that whenever it is completed will be something that the whole state will be happy about, explaining further that government is not a one man affair, “you cook it to the extent to which you can cook it and another man comes and continue from there until it is cooked and it is served”.