Huriwa counsels Massob On Ganduje:

A prominent non-governmental and pro-democracy organization – HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has faulted the warning issued by the movement for the sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) against the conferment of traditional title on governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State by Eze Eberechi Dick in Aba, Abia State.

The Rights group in a statement against the backdrop of the widely circulated warning by MASSOB, stated that it was wrong to frustrate a genuine inter-ethnic initiative that is capable of engendering national harmony, peace and stability of Nigeria. HURIWA said any genuine group that believes in egalitarianism and the sustainable development of the Igbo nation should not be seen constituting itself into an obstacle against social or economic ventures that will advance the common interest of the Igbo people.

HURIWA noted that although as a civil society body, it had protested the decision of the Kano State judicial authority not to prosecute the killers of the Imo State woman Mrs. Bridget Agbahime in Kano over alleged blasphemy, but it nevertheless urged the pro-Igbo group to pursue justice for the late Kano based trader through the due process of the law rather than overheating the polity.

“We have been in the forefront of genue agitation for the murderers of this innocent 78-years old woman to be effectively prosecuted for this dastardly act of primitivism and crass criminality. We have already sent our letters to the Kano State government on the need to reopen the murder trial of these Islamic fundamentalists so as to deliver lasting closure to this woman and her family.”

The Rights group however insisted that in the last three years, the administration of the Kano State governor has adopted fundamental and far reaching measures to promote and protect the public interest of all the people doing businesses in Kano and the government has worked assiduously to protect the commercial investments of hundreds of thousands of Igbo residing in Kano. HURIWA praised governor Ganduje for putting inter Ethnic dialogues and harmony in the frontburners of governmental affairs.

The group applauded the monarch of the autonomous community in Aba, Abia state for deciding to honour the Kano State governor with a well-deserved chieftaincy title just as HURIWA stated that the event if allowed to take place is such that will much more robustly bring about broader understanding of two of the most largest ethnicities in Nigeria.

HURIWA recalled that Movement for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) had reportedly enjoined Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State not to visit Aba for a chieftaincy title.

HURIWA recalled that Its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, gave the warning in a statement in Enugu, following the plan by Eze Eberechi Dick to confer the tittle on the governor.

HURIWA said the group claimed that Dr Ganduje does not deserve to receive such traditional title because of his gross disrespect and venom for Ndigbo just as the pro-Igbo group accused the governor of several atrocities against Ndigbo, citing the gruesome murder of an Igbo woman, Mrs. Bridget Agbahime in Kano.

HURIWA said all hands must be on deck to promote only those issues and events that will rapidly promote a national consensus around the thematic areas of national integration just as the Rights group affirmed that the Traditional event in honour of the Kano state governor should and must be allowed to proceed because of the monumental social and commercial benefits it will yield in the lives of the good people of Abia State. The group further applauded the Abia state government for throwing its weight behind the event.