BBC Africa Eye - Malawi's Human Harvest

The latest programme from BBC Africa Eye is now available to watch in full. It is an investigation by the BBC and Anas Aremeyaw Anas, looking into a series of mysterious murders in rural Malawi said to be linked to ritual magic. The team were working undercover to expose men who claim to suck the blood of children and make get-rich amulets when they were mistaken for the killers and surrounded by a crowd of villagers.

*Please note these clips contain disturbing scenes.

A short embeddable clip can be found here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-45147053/bbc-crew-mistaken-for-ritual-killers-in-malawi

And the full programme can be seen here (this requires a youtube log in):