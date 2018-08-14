Maiduguri Residents Defile Rain, Sleeps S In Queue To Obtain Pvc

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled to end the on going continuos voters registration (CVR) on 17 August 2018, electorates in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital defiles rain in their hundreds while some spent the night in order to obtain their Permanent Voters card (PVC) to enable them exercise their franchise in 2029 general elections.

A visit to Maiduguri Metropolitan Council of INEC, by The Nigerian Voice, reports that hundreds of the excited voters-to-be defiled the characterize scorch sun in Maiduguri to join queue to enable them beat the August 17 date line of the Continuous Voters Registration CVR.

Many of them joined the queue as early as between 8:00pm to 9:00pm and spent the night in the queue to enable them exercise their franchise.

A female voter, Mallama Nabila Sani said " as you are seeing me now in the queue (11:15 am ) I came here yesterday night at about 8'30 Pm but I was number 40 in the queue, I am still waiting for time to come so that I will exercise my voting right."

" I have been coming as early as 5:00am in the morning but couldn't get registered becauseof the number of people and INEC officials registers about 159 to 200 persons per day. So I came in the evening to spend the night here. You see up now I am yet to get registered," she added..

Another Maiduguri resident Alhaji Ibrahim Garba who just got registered said he was in the queue as early as 8:00 pm yesterday after several attempts but have finally been registered.

" I insisted to get my PVC because I want to make sure that I did not get disenfranchised, as I want to vote Baba Buhari for restoring peace back to our land", he added.

A youth Abor Bulams said he came from as far as Gwange ward to come to register but now he is number 98 on the list, despite the fact that he asked a friend in a nearby location to come and queue up for him He is afraid he may not be registered today.

An INEC official who pleaded anonymity, as he was not authorized to speak to press said " we have been working round the clock to ensure that we did not disenfranchis anybody. We have been working the whole day including Sundays and Saturdays just to meet up with the increasing demand. We have even increased our daily enrolment from 50 to 200 "