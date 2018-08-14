International Community of Red Cross (ICRC) Carry Out Surgical Operations For 1,635 Boko Haram Victims in Borno...

The International Community of Red Cross has so far carried out 1,121 and 514 surgery and physical rehabilitation to the victims of Boko Haram insurgency in Borno state.

The Hospital Project Manager of ICRC Office in Maiduguri, Issa Dahir disclosed that in an interactive session with journalists at the ICRC office in Maiduguri.

He said “thank God the issue of bomb blasts incident is now calming down, as the last time we witness bomb blast casualties was on 2nd April, 2018.”

“We have six components of health service in any humanitarian crisis which includes healthcare service in detention centres, etal and psychosocial support service, first aid service, primary healthcare services and physical rehabilitation program,” Issa added.

Also speaking, Dr Eric Oundo said when there is conflict the first sector to be affected is the health sector, education, water among others.

He said “we supported and rehabilitated 12 health facilities in Borno state which includes fatimah Ali Sheriff Clinic, Mala Kachallah in Dikwa, Damboa, Monguno, Kujawa among others ”

On water intervention, the ICRC said it has expended 500 million Dollar on Alamderi water works in Maiduguri which is expected to give water to over three hundred thousand people in Maiduguri.

The ICRC Water Engineer, Diomede Nzobambona said they also drilled and rehabilitated boreholes in Monguno, Dikwa, Damboa, kukaea, Rann and Ngala.