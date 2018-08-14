Fire Service, Borno Govt Train 107 Personnel

Towards more effective fight on emergency cases of fire outbreak in Borno State, Federal Fire Service has trained 107 Borno state fire fighters.

The training was organized in collaboration with the Borno State Government as part of its earlier appeal to the Federal Fire Service to train its state fire service staff and establish zonal office in Maiduguri for the purpose of proper and effective services by the personnel of the state fire service.

According to the governor, prior to the training and graduation of the state fire fighters, the state has a staff strength of 69 men and barely two functional equipment.

Director General of the Federal Fire Service, Joseph Anebi, said the new north east fire service office required the continued support of the state government to meet up with the peculiar challenges of protecting lives and properties.

He stated this shortly after Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state pledged his administration’s commitment in improving the services of the state fire service.

The governor added rhat the last time the state fire fighters were trained was in 1989. He said, worried by this development, the state government procured 50 fire fighting vehicles to be deployed not only to the capital Maiduguri city but also other Local Government Areas of the state.

Shettima was however hopeful that the purchase of the new vehicles would help equip the state fire service personnel in attending to emergency cases in the state.

In supporting the state government, Federal Fire Service also donated two fire fighting vehicles in addition to the 50 while 40 federal service personnel were deployed to the state to man the newly established north east zonal office with headquarters in Maiduguri.