Group uncovers subversive plot to discredit Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism Nigeria has raised an alarm, over what it called the subversive activities of a criminal cartel which seeks to undermine the nation’s military especially the Nigerian Army, using the instrumentality of a certain controversial self styled pseudo activist, resident in the United Kingdom, Dr Idris Ahmed of a shadowy Citizens United for Peace and Stability, (CUPS) to give covert support to terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The group in a statement issued today and signed by its Convener, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji said it also uncovered part of the larger scheme by this cartel , to begin a series of a well funded and orchestrated campaign of calumny against the leadership of the Nigerian Army and the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, who the Coalition said, is the main target of the orchestrated campaign of calumny.

It said, that recent investigation into the activities of Dr. Idris Ahmed, confirmed that there is an agenda to discredit the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army leadership through frivolous and fictitious accusations bothering on incompetence in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in the North Eastern part of the Country, corruption and abuse of office.

The group further said that those behind the move, are also out to desperately incite and distract Nigerian troops by posting simulated gory pictures of purported attacks on troops, military formations and various false narratives and mischievous headlines in some compromised section of the media on the war against terrorism.

The group therefore urge Nigerians, to disregard the latest efforts, by those it described as the fifth columnist, whose major aim, is not to only embolden the insurgency groups, but also to demoralize Nigerian troops, particularly the Army, thereby exposing Nigerians, Nigeria and her territorial integrity, for further attacks by the decimated but desperate Boko Haram terrorist group for selfish politically motivated reasons.