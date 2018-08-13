Ed Eil Kabir: Galaxy Coy Donates 1200 Bags of Food Items To Borno IDPs

Galaxy Transportation and Construction Company Limited (GTCC) yesterday donated 1,200 bags of Massavita Flour to the Borno State Government for onward distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various resettlement camps to enable them celebrate the Ed Eil Kabir Sallah.

This is as the Company would partner with the state Government and explore areas of opportunity in the ongoing Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) process as gradual peace is restored in the state.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of GTCC, Engineer Babagana Abba Dalori who led other management team of the company to a courtesy call on governor Kashim Shettima at the Government House, Maiduguri disclosed this Monday while presenting the 1200 50 kg two trailer load bags of maize food items.

He said his company which is a conglomerate with branches in 9 states: Kano, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Borno including Abuja among others, has been contributing its widow's might towards cushioning the hardship faced by victims of insurgents and other humanitarian crisis all over the country, adding that, the issue of managing Boko Haram and IDPs should not be the responsibility of government alone.

The MD further called on philanthropic organizations and corporate bodies to assist government with whatever means in order to move forward.

He also sort an avenue from the Borno State Government to partner with his Company to ensure that most of the IDPs who have started returning back to their liberated communities begin to pick up their pieces with dignity.

Responding, Governor Shettima thanked the Company and its management team for identifying with Borno in its trying moment, and promised that his administration will always partner with GTCC, especially in the ongoing reconstruction and reopening of roads in the state.