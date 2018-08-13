The Nigeria Police Community mourns Four Deceased Colleagues

IBRAHIM K. Idris, inspector general of police, IGP, has commiserated with the families of the four policemen, who were ambushed and killed in a gun duel on August 11, between the IGP Intelligence Response Team Personnel and gangs of armed bandits and kidnappers in Rigasa Forest, Kaduna State. The duel took place while the policemen were returning after successful operations that led to the arrest of some vicious and notorious kidnap for ransom suspects responsible for the kidnap of Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy in Rigasa, Kaduna State, who regained his freedom recently.

The IGP mourns the unfortunate death of the deceased police officers and describes them as heroes of the Force who laid down their lives and paid the supreme price in ensuring protection of lives and property and law and order in the country, a statement signed by Jimoh Moshood, Force public relations officer, and made available to Realnews on Monday said.

“The team leader and other personnel of the IGP-IRT repelled the attack and killed six (6) of the bandits but unfortunately lost these four (4) gallant and committed Police officers in the process. Catches of firearms and ammunition were recovered from the bandits’ hideouts in Rigasa forest.

“The IGP has directed befitting burials for the deceased officers and prompt processing and payments of the life assurance benefits and other entitlements to their families,” the statement said.

The deceased police officers are Inspector Bernard Odibo; Inspector Mamman Abubakar; Inspector Haruna Ibrahim and Sergeant Emmanuel Istifanus.

Meanwhile, a massive raids and assaults on the other bandits still at large in the Rigasa Forest are ongoing to bring them to justice, Moshood said, adding: “The Nigeria Police Force despite this unfortunate attack and killing of these Policemen will not relent in ensuring that crimes and criminalities are brought to the barest in the country.”