Ambassador Robin Sanders endorses the 2nd U.S.-Nigeria Agribusiness Investment Summit

Ambassador Robin Sanders conveyed a Goodwill Message to the 2nd U.S.-Nigeria Agribusiness Investment Summit, Atlanta, GA . Atlanta, GA., USA. Sunday August 12, 2018: Ambassador Robin Renee Sanders, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, ECOWAS, Republic of Congo, former Africa Director at the National Security Council at the White House; and current CEO of FEEEDS Advocacy Initiative & FE3DS, LLC has addressed a Goodwill message for the 2nd U.S.-Nigeria Agribusiness Investment Summit.

In her remarks, Ambassador Sanders stated that it was her privilege and honor to have delivered the keynote address at the maiden U.S.-Nigeria Agribusiness Investment Summit & Expo held last year in Atlanta, GA. She is glad to note that second edition of this conference is being held as it underscores the importance of this sector to both Nigeria and Georgia.

Ambassador Sanders has no doubt that the event will provide additional perspectives for the participants on how to ensure that the United States builds on past positive initiatives with Nigeria, given the goal and subject matter of this year’s Summit. Additionally, the synergy between Georgia and Nigeria are unmistakable – as both have and need agri-business to further grow, as populations in both continue to grow apace where agri-business will be the answer to job creation and food security.

The U.S.-Nigeria AgriBusiness Investment Summit (www.usnagris.com) is an annual high-level expo of agribusiness ecosystems across Nigeria and the United States of America with a focus on Agro-allied industries and value addition of the two Countries. The upcoming AgriBusiness Summit will be held on November 8-10, 2018, at the prestigious Crowne Plaza Atlanta-Airport Hotel, 1325 Virginia Ave, Atlanta, GA 30344, USA. It is her conviction that the Summit will expand on practical strategies that Nigeria, as one of the leading nations in Africa, can have more cross fertilization between U.S.-based Diaspora small businesses and the SMEs in the region.

In her remarks, Ambassador Sanders declared that as we are planning future AgriBusiness Summits, she wishes to draw our attention to the need for “farming the future,” “creating farmer-entrepreneurs,” and, encouraging youth involvement in agriculture and agribusiness.

She congratulates the organizers of the U.S.-Nigeria AgriBusiness Investment Summit for exploring the frontiers of economic development particularly in agribusiness, and she wished all great success in the coming conference deliberations.