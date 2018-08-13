Planned Protest Of Pro-saraki Group In Kano State And The Imminent Danger Of Break Down Of Law And Order

Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG KANO) is an umbrella of more than 100 civil society organizations working for the promotion of peaceful coexistence and the development of democracy in Kano State. The coalition has among other things contributed in ensuring violence free election in 2015 through media engagement, civic education, election monitoring and observation.

Our Response:

In line with the above subject matter, it can be recalled that on Thursday 9th of August, 2018, a group called Arewa Solidarity Forum organized a protest agitating for the resignation of Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki. As such, it has come to our notice that a Pro Saraki Group want to also organize the same protest in countering the previous protest in Kano State, which we surely believe has the potential of causing violence in the state.

In view of that, we as members of the CCSG Kano hereby state as follows:

That the planned political protest by pro-Saraki group should not be allowed to occur and recent protest by Arewa Solidarity Group should not be allowed to re-occur in order to maintain the peaceful atmosphere in Kano State.

That the Commissioner of Police should look into the planned protest with the aim of averting violence that may occur as a result of the counter protest which some unscrupulous elements may pounce on to cause havoc in the state.

That the Director of Security Service (DSS) should also look into purported protest with the aim of stopping the violence that may arise as a result of the political protest.

That the religious leaders should include in their sermons a bold message condemning any attempt by any group to cause havoc in the state in the name of politics.

The political leaders should also include in their campaign a clear message condemning any attempt by any group to cause disunity in the state in the name of politics.

The youths who are mostly the segment used in promoting violence by the political interests should distance themselves from being manipulated to cause havoc upon one another and in general desist from tarnishing the good image of our dear state.

In conclusion, Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG KANO) wants to re-assure the people of Kano State of our resolve to continue working in strengthening the tenets of democracy, ensuring peace and unity in the state. The Coalition will continue organizing series of activities leading up to the 2019 general election in order to ensure violence free election in Kano State.

Signed:

Comrade Rabiu Shamma,

Convener.